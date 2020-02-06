It came, it saw, it conquered: The Audi Q3 Sportback wins the readers’ choice award for “Best Cars”

The SUV coupé prevailed against 62 competitors in its category

Hans-Joachim Rothenpieler, Member of the Board of Management Technical Development: “Our concept is proving to be a complete success on the market”

Four further Audi models successful in the competition organized by “auto motor und sport”

The Audi Q3 Sportback**, which was introduced just a few months ago, prevailed against strong competition in its category “compact SUVs/cross-country vehicles” for the “Best Cars 2020” readers’ choice award. Audi’s strong performance was rounded off by places on the podium for the A1**, the A5 Sportback**, the A8**, and the e-tron**. The popular competition is organized by trade magazine “auto motor und sport.”

** The collective fuel consumption values of all models named and available on the German market can be found in the list provided at the end of this MediaInfo.

“This victory for the Q3 Sportback** is extraordinary confirmation for us, especially since we already won last year with its close technical relative, the Q3**,” said Audi’s Head of Design, Marc Lichte, at the award ceremony, which took place today in Stuttgart. “Customers appreciate our concept of the compact premium SUV with a progressive exterior,” the Head of Audi Design added. “Its coupé-like roof line makes the Q3 Sportback appear considerably longer and thus makes it an elegant brother of the Q3.”

The “Best Cars” readers’ choice award, which “auto motor und sport” presented for the 44th time this year, is one of the most important competitions in the European automotive industry. More than 100,000 readers selected their favorites from 387 models in eleven categories. Each reader had two votes per category: one for the overall winner and one for the best imported model. The “compact SUVs/cross-country vehicles” category was the biggest category with 63 models, along with the large SUV category (also 63 models). The Audi Q3 Sportback won with 11.5 percent of the votes. Other Audi models on the podium: The A1 (“compact cars” category) won second place, and the A5 Sportback (“medium-size class”), the A8 (“luxury class”), and the e-tron (“large SUVs/cross-country vehicles”) each came third.