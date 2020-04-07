AudiStream: online ticket to the world of Audi

Virtual factory tours at www.audi.stream

Online tour with experienced tour guides

Experience the production of an Audi from your sofa

Despite the corona pandemic and halted production, customers and fans can explore the high-tech production of Audi with the online AudiStream tour experience. The plant in Ingolstadt is open to visitors in virtual form. Anyone interested can book an interactive tour online at www.audi.stream and experience Audi at home on their screen.

Due to the corona pandemic, there will be no factory tours at the Audi site in Ingolstadt until further notice. For the many guests who have traveled from all over the world to see Audi production live, the brand is offering an online alternative with AudiStream. Those who are interested can participate in a virtual tour through the Audi plant in Ingolstadt from home on the display of their computer or mobile device. Experienced guides narrate the online tour live from a studio and explain the production processes. With the use of video sequences, participants learn how an Audi is made, from the first production steps in the press shop to the final manual operations during final assembly. Among other things, the processes in the body shop of the Audi A3 and videos from the Audi A4 assembly line can be seen. In addition, the tour guides present technical highlights from the Audi world and answer questions in dialogue with participants.

With their knowledge acquired from numerous tours at the Audi plant in Ingolstadt, the tour guides determine the route for the roughly 20-minute livestream according to the individual interests of the international participants. Users select the desired stream and a suitable time slot in German or English online at www.audi.stream. The offer is free of charge; fees may be charged for Internet access, however, depending on the selected provider.

With AudiStream, Audi is the first manufacturer to offer online discovery tours. The stream “Audi live at the Ingolstadt factory” has been available since November 2019. Participants can now book additional live sessions. Online tours on other topics from the Audi brand world will follow.

AudiStream in April 2020 Wednesday, April 8, 2020, 11:00 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. Thursday, April 9, 2020, 1:00 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 15, 2020, 11:00 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. Thursday, April 16, 2020, 1:00 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 22, 2020, 3:30 p.m. – 9:00 p.m. Wednesday, April 29, 2020, 1:00 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.

