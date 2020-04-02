Quality has four rings and four letters: Audi

The big winner in the Auto Bild “Best Brands in All Classes” reader survey

Audi wins seven out of 14 categories in the quality rankings

Two additional individual victories and two overall class victories round out the results

Quality has a name: Audi. This has been confirmed once more by the Auto Bild “Best Brands in All Classes” reader survey. The brand with the Four Rings won seven out of 14 rating categories in the quality rankings. Audi also took first place in the ratings for design and value for money. The overall victory in two classes of the competition also went to Ingolstadt.

“When it comes to quality, Audi is and remains number one. “Quality without compromise is one of our core competences and is a central product pledge,” said Michael Neumayer, Head of Audi Corporate Quality. “And we are fulfilling this pledge, as the readers of Auto Bild have confirmed once again. For us, this is both an acknowledgment and an obligation.”

The “Best Brands in All Classes” survey presented Audi with an impressive certification of its quality. A total of 37 brands were evaluated in 14 segments – and, as in the previous year, the Four Rings won the quality rankings in seven categories. The most successful models were the A1** in the subcompact segment, the A3 in the compact segment, the A4** in the midsize segment, the A7 Sportback** in the full-size class, the A3 Cabriolet** in the convertibles segment up to EUR 50,000, the Q3** in the midsize SUV segment and the Q7** in the full-size SUV segment. The bottom line: Audi garnered 71.3 percent of the votes of readers in the quality ranking.

In addition to quality, core criteria in the reader survey included design and the price/performance ratio. Audi won one victory each here – with the A6** in the design ratings and with the S5 Cabriolet** in the price/performance ratings for convertibles costing over EUR 50,000. Nine spots on the winners’ podium in the core criteria round out the brand’s strong performance. Thanks to these broad qualities, Audi was able to garner overall wins in two categories: in the fill-size segment and in the large SUV class.

Fuel consumption of the models named above:

(Fuel consumption, CO 2 emission figures and efficiency classes given in ranges depend on the tire/wheel sets used)

Audi A1 Sportback:

Combined fuel consumption in l/100 km (US mpg): 6.0 – 4.6 (39.2 – 51.1);

Combined CO 2 emissions in g/km (g/mi): 137 – 104 (220.5 – 167.4)

Audi A4 Sedan:

Combined fuel consumption in l/100 km (US mpg): 6.7 – 3.7 (35.1 – 63.6);

Combined CO 2 emissions in g/km (g/mi): 160 – 98 (257.5 – 157.7)

Audi A7 Sportback

Combined fuel consumption in l/100 km (US mpg); 11.6 – 4.3 (20.3 – 54.7)

Combined CO 2 emissions in g/km (g/mi): 265 – 113 (426.5 – 181.9)

Audi A6 Sedan:

Combined fuel consumption in l/100 km (US mpg): 7.2 – 4.0 (32.7 – 58.8);

Combined CO 2 emissions in g/km (g/mi): 165 – 104 (265.5 – 167.4)

Audi A6 Avant:

Combined fuel consumption in l/100 km (US mpg): 11.7 – 4.2 (20.1 – 56.0);

Combined CO 2 emissions in g/km (g/mi): 268 – 109 (431.3 – 175.4)

Audi A3 Cabriolet:

Combined fuel consumption in l/100 km (US mpg): 7.3 – 5.2 (32.2 – 45.2);

Combined CO 2 emissions in g/km (g/mi): 165 – 119 (265.5 – 191.5)

Audi Q5:

Combined fuel consumption in l/100 km (US mpg): 7.5 – 4.4 (31.4 – 53.5);

Combined CO 2 emissions in g/km (g/mi): 177 – 115 (284.9 – 185.1)

Audi Q7:

Combined fuel consumption in l/100 km (US mpg): 9.1 – 6.6 (25.8 – 35.6);

Combined CO 2 emissions in g/km (g/mi): 208 – 174 (334.7 – 280.0)

Audi S5 Cabriolet:

Combined fuel consumption in l/100 km (US mpg): 8.0 – 7.9 (29.4 – 29.8);

Combined CO 2 emissions in g/km (g/mi): 181 – 179 (291.3 – 288.1)