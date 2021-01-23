ABT power voor je Audi nieuwe A3 35 TFSI

Je hebt net je mooie A3 35 TFSI Sportback of Limousine (150pk) gehaald en je wenst toch voor je vrienden zonder dat ze het weten een compacte wolf in schaapskleren gekocht te hebben.

Dan heeft ABT een leuke chip voor je auto ontwikkeld en het geeft je 40 pk meer. En niemand die dat dan weet.

Dus 40 pk meer en 40 Nm koppel. Rijdt je de straat stenen er uit. En je hebt altijd net even iets meer onder je rechter voet )mocht je het nodig hebben).



TranslationABT POWER for 4-cylinder engines with 1.500 cc engine at an exclusive introductory price. 1,50 TSI 150 PS / 110 kW / + 40 PS / + 40 Nm The intelligent performance improvement of the racing professional More driving pleasure with high tech and know-how: Our latest generation ECUs are individually developed by our engineers for each engine and communicate in a smart way with this for the best performance performance with the highest possible protection. From supercar to compact, ABT Engine Control ignites additional fire on every vehicle – T ÜV-tested and with 2 years warranty in scope of factory warranty up to 100.000 km.