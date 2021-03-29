Zo wordt de Audi e-tron GT gebouwd.
Want begin mei staat in in de showroom deze prachtige nieuwe Audi.
Video: Zo wordt de Audi e-tron GT gebouwd
Zo wordt de Audi e-tron GT gebouwd.
Het laatste nieuws
Gerelateerde artikelen
Porsche Gelderland met 6 x Exclusive Manufaktur modellen voor hun 15th anniversary
Lees verder »
Porsche Gelderland bestaat 15 jaar.En speciaal voor hun 15 jarige jubileum hebben ze 6 exclusive Porsche modellen laten maken.Via Porsche Exclusive Manufaktur, 2 coupes, 2
Intensive development of the new Audi RS 3 LMS
Lees verder »
Wind tunnel testing of the new race car in Ingolstadt First test drives of the customer racing model in Spain and Italy Nathanaël Berthon and
Thuisrace Porsche TAG Heuer Esports Supercup brengt geen geluk voor Max Benecke
Lees verder »
Max Benecke, de Duitse coureur van het Nederlandse team Porsche24 driven by Redline, had zich veel voorgenomen voor de achtste ronde van de Porsche TAG