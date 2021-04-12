Audi at the State Garden Show Ingolstadt: company brings technology and nature to life

Technology and sustainability on exhibit

Insights into topics of the future

Culture and entertainment for the whole family

On Wednesday, April 21, the State Garden Show Ingolstadt will open its gates in the vicinity of the Audi factory premises. As a partner and main sponsor of the State Garden Show, AUDI AG is hosting activities relating to technology and nature. Under the motto “Experience technology,” Audi is presenting such topics as electric mobility and automated parking, sustainability and experiencing nature as well as biodiversity. Concerts and exhibitions are also on the agenda.

Technology meets nature in the entrance area of the State Garden Show Ingolstadt, where Audi is presenting innovative drive concepts and the latest technologies. The Audi e-tron power storage, a mobile charging container with repurposed batteries from the Audi e-tron*, provides the electricity for the Audi exhibition space and the charging terminals for the event vehicles on site. Interested guests can discover new Audi models and learn about the mobility of tomorrow in the “Coodo” pavilion. Coodo is also the meeting point and starting place for tours and activities.

A project by Audi apprentices will introduce children at the State Garden Show to the joy of driving while also providing interesting facts. Visitors between the ages of four and nine can test their driving talent and their sustainability knowledge on an environment course with small, electric-powered Audi e-tron racers. 19 Audi apprentices developed the concept and are organizing the activity on the State Garden Show grounds. Participating children must be accompanied by an adult.

On selected days of the State Garden Show, development engineers are demonstrating how an Audi will park in the future. Normally off-limits, the test field for fully automated parking in the top floor of a nearby parking garage will open its doors to the public so visitors can experience the Audi automated valet. Research vehicles find their own way to their assigned spots and park with a precision measured down to the centimeter.

Concurrent with and in the same neighborhood as the State Garden Show, the Audi museum mobile is hosting a new special exhibition titled “The Art of Parking.” It explains why it is difficult to park correctly, why parking garages look the way they do and why looking for a parking spot has become an art. Admission to the Audi museum mobile is free for visitors with a State Garden Show ticket.

The Audi Environmental Foundation is also working toward a livable future at the State Garden Show. The environmental foundation is displaying a bench made of collected plastic waste as part of the sustainability trail. The bench was created as a collaborative project with ClearRivers, in which the waste is fished out of rivers using litter traps, collected, sorted and recycled into new products. The Audi Environmental Foundation is thus drawing attention to the problem of plastic waste pollution and working with its project partner to combat the littering of waterways. Also providing insights into the work of the foundation are the exhibited projects “Talking Trees” and “Nunam” – a second-life electrical storage system that is powered by used Audi e-tron* battery modules and provides energy for a ticket booth on the State Garden Show grounds.

As part of the Audi environmental program Mission:Zero, Audi is hosting lectures and workshops on biodiversity and the circular economy at the State Garden Show. They are being held in the co:Lab, a café with a creative oasis that is freely accessible and located in the middle of the southern sector of the Audi plant. School classes can take part in circular economy workshops from Monday, July 12 to Friday, July 16. Preregistration at biodiversitaet@audi.de is required for all seminars.

Audi’s involvement in the State Garden Show Ingolstadt also includes art and culture. Audi and the City of Ingolstadt held a public art contest back in 2019. A panel of experts chose two works of art: The city purchased “The Mirror” by Christine Perseis; Audi bought the nearly seven-meter-tall (23 ft) sculpture “Entfaltung im Raum” (“Unfolding in Space”) by sculptor Reinhard Scherer. Both works are installed permanently on the new State Garden Show grounds.

On Saturday, July 10, the musicians of the Audi Philharmonic Wind Orchestra and conductor Pietro Sarno are performing a mixture of original literature and arrangement of symphonic wind music. Additional Audi employee bands will entertain visitors with various styles of music. “Jazz in the Garden” also brings the Audi Summer Concerts to the State Garden Show. As part of this concert series, jazz trumpeter Till Brönner and his band are taking the big stage on the State Garden Show grounds at 8:30 p.m. on Sunday, June 27 to perform his album “On Vacation.” The concert ticket is also a day ticket to the State Garden Show. Reservations are expected to be possible beginning Saturday, May 8. Additional information will be available from May 8 at www.sommerkonzerte.de.

The activities and events are subject to the coronavirus requirements and restrictions applicable at the time of the event.