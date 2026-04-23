A moment of reflection: Audi at Milan Design Week 2026

Design acts as a bridge between product, technology, art, and society

The installation “Origin” invites visitors to reflect and reconnect

Audi advances the future of mobility through electrified performance and its entry into Formula 1

At Milan Design Week 2026, Audi is introducing a moment of calm that shapes public dialogue: the installation “Origin”, created in collaboration with Zaha Hadid Architects. The art installation is also an interpretation of the new Audi design philosophy – clarity, technicality, intelligence, and emotion – turned into an architectural experience that invites visitors to reflect and reconnect.

“Origin”: a Portal to the new Audi design era

“Origin” distills the essence of progress – leaving only what is necessary, cutting away the superfluous to reveal pure intention. Located in the courtyard of the former Archiepiscopal Seminary – today the Portrait Hotel on Corso Venezia – the sculptural object delicately interacts with its historic surroundings. The structure evolves continuously throughout the day. Shifting reflections and shadows redraw the space, and surfaces reveal new details as visitors move. The architecture itself becomes a calming counterpoint to the sensory intensity of the city. Its matte metallic skin, reminiscent of technical materials such as titanium, subtly absorbs and reflects the chromatic tones of the courtyard. This creates a dialogue between contemporary design and the rich architectural heritage of Milan. More than an object, “Origin” is a living spatial experience – an invitation to step into a moment of quiet presence amid the pace of modern life

Performance, electrified

Shown in Milan alongside the installation, the new Audi RS 5, the first high‑performance plug‑in hybrid from Audi Sport, brings electrified performance into everyday use with the precision and refinement Audi is known for. In addition, the brand’s entry into Formula 1 with the Audi R26, also to be seen in Milan, marks a bold step into the world’s most advanced motorsport arena – a commitment aimed at technological progress, competitive excellence, and broader cultural reach for the brand.

Mobility as cultural discourse

With 13 consecutive years of participation, Audi has established itself as a contributor to the global design community that gathers in Milan. The brand consistently uses the platform to explore topics that go beyond automotive: sustainability, urban living, material innovation, and, in 2026, sensory overload. “Our recurring presence in Milan is not about showing cars – it is about contributing to a broader cultural debate,” says Massimo Frascella, Chief Creative Officer at AUDI AG. “In a world that is getting busier every day, design must help people filter the noise, find clarity, and reconnect with what truly matters.”