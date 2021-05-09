Spectacular Formula E highlight in Monaco

Breathtaking race on the world’s most famous street circuit

Disappointing result for Audi Sport ABT Schaeffler

Customer team Envision Virgin Racing on the podium

Spectacular Formula E premiere in Monaco: For the first time in its history, the electric racing series used the full version of the world’s most famous street circuit. The fans witnessed a breathtaking race with numerous overtaking maneuvers and lead changes that are rarely seen in Monaco.

“The race was a great advertisement for Formula E and electric racing,” said Allan McNish, Team Principal of Audi Sport ABT Schaeffler. “For us as a team, the race was unfortunately disappointing.”

René Rast touched the barriers on the 19th of 26 laps while battling for seventh place and retired with damaged left rear suspension. At this point, Rast had two percent more usable energy than most of the drivers in front of him and was in a strong position for the decisive final phase. The German also recorded the second fastest lap during the race.

Lucas di Grassi fought his way into the points after a difficult qualifying session in which the fastest four drivers were within just 0.059 seconds of each other. In eighth place, the Brazilian was touched by André Lotterer (Porsche) on the last lap, losing three positions and crossing the finish line in 11th.

The Monaco E-Prix was successful for Audi customer team Envision Virgin Racing. Robin Frijns finished runner-up, taking the lead in the drivers’ world championship. The Dutchman fought a strong battle with defending champion António Félix da Costa for almost the entire race, with the two drivers overtaking each other several times while battling for the lead. Formula E rookie Nick Cassidy also scored points in eighth place.