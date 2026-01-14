AUDI E5 Sportback named 2026 China Car of the Year

First model from Audi’s China-exclusive sister brand wins prestigious industry award

Audi CEO Gernot Döllner: “This award validates our unique approach in China with two strong brands and deep integration of local innovation. Our transformation journey toward electrification and intelligent connected driving is on course.”

Fermín Soneira, CEO of the Audi and SAIC cooperation project: “The AUDI brand addresses a new generation of Chinese consumers who expect Audi’s driving dynamics, quality, and safety, as well as seamless integration into their intelligent digital ecosystem.”

The The AUDI E5 Sportback today won the 2026 China Car of the Year award, voted on by a panel of industry media experts. The E5 Sportback is the first model today won the 2026 China Car of the Year award, voted on by a panel of industry media experts. The E5 Sportback is the first model from a newly established brand to receive this accolade just one year after the marque’s debut. Blending the engineering excellence of Audi with China’s digital innovation ecosystem, the E5 Sportback successfully addresses the expectations of new Chinese customer segments. The AUDI brand has taken up a distinctive position in China’s premium electric vehicle market, bringing the best of both worlds together. Since its debut, the first model garnered a series of prestigious industry awards, including 2025 Most Popular Premium Car, Intelligent Premium Sedan of the Year, Best Handling Sedan of the Year, and Best Design Sedan of the Year.

Gernot Döllner, CEO of AUDI AG, says: “This award validates our unique approach in China with two strong brands and deep integration of local innovation. Through the AUDI brand, we are attracting new customers and strengthening our position in the world’s most competitive market. Consumer and expert feedback demonstrates that our ongoing transformation journey in China toward electrification and intelligent connected driving is on course.”

“It is a great honor to receive the China Car of the Year award for the AUDI E5 Sportback. As the first model from the new AUDI brand, it truly represents the brand’s spirit: the best of both worlds. The AUDI brand was conceived from a deep understanding of the Chinese market,” says Fermín Soneira, CEO of the Audi and SAIC cooperation project. “It addresses a new generation of Chinese consumers who want Audi’s driving dynamics, quality, and safety, as well as seamless integration into their intelligent digital ecosystem. The E5 Sportback is the exact embodiment of this holistic premium commitment.”

The four-door AUDI E5 Sportback is a fully electric fastback with dynamic proportions that delivers up to 579 kW and a maximum range of 770 km. Four available powertrains offer rear-wheel or quattro drive, accelerating from 0-100 km/h in as little as 3.4 seconds. Built on the new Advanced Digitized Platform (ADP), the E5 Sportback offers next-generation connected vehicle functionality and full car over-the-air updates.

Market recognition of the AUD brand’s first model is rooted in four core pillars building its product experience: its pioneering interpretation of the exclusive design language; its driving performance that inherits the authentic Audi driving DNA while setting a new benchmark for electric driving pleasure with precise handling; the premium quality conveyed through carefully selected materials and a serene cabin; and the uncompromising commitment to safety, demonstrated by the standardization of advanced driver-assistance systems across the entire model range.

Delivering at high speed: the AUDI brand’s first year

The AUDI brand launched in Shanghai in November 2024, with the E5 Sportback debuting as the first production model at the Shanghai Auto Show in April 2025. Production in accordance with Audi’s global standards began at the dedicated AUDI Intelligent Production Site in Shanghai in August. The order books for the E5 Sportback opened on the same day. Customer deliveries commenced following the model’s official market launch in September. At the Guangzhou Auto Show in November 2025, the AUDI E SUV concept made its debut as AUDI’s second concept car, marking the brand’s ambition to pioneer the premium all-electric SUV segment. The AUDI E7X, a production model based on the E SUV concept, launches in 2026.