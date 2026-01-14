Audi delivers 1.6 million vehicles in 2025 as strong fourth quarter ends challenging year

Record deliveries for electric vehicles: increase of approximately 36 percent compared to the previous year

Fourth-quarter deliveries increase year over year despite challenging conditions

Marco Schubert, Board Member for Sales and Marketing: “Our product initiative is hitting the road, and deliveries are gradually reflecting this”

Audi delivered more than 1.6 million vehicles to customers worldwide in 2025, a decline of approximately 3 percent to the previous year. However, deliveries rose year over year in every month starting in September, signaling an upward trend. The order books support the trend: last year, orders increased over 13 percent compared with 2024, orders for electric models jumped around 58 percent. Deliveries of all-electric models reached a record of over 223,000 units in 2025, approximately 36 percent.

Geopolitical and economic challenges continued to pressure delivery figures in 2025. An intense competitive environment in China and U.S. tariff policy affected the entire automotive sector and shaped global consumer behavior. Solid performances in Europe, Germany, as well as overseas and emerging markets could not fully offset these factors.

“Our product initiative is hitting the road, and deliveries are gradually reflecting this. In 2025, we were mainly able to achieve increases for electric models,” says Marco Schubert, Member of the Board of Management for Sales and Marketing. “This shows that customers are eagerly adopting electric models like the Audi A6 e-tron and Audi Q6 e-tron. We want to continue this upward trajectory in 2026. Thanks to our new corporate strategy, our dealer partners, and our international teams we are perfectly positioned to do so.”

Sales figures for Europe, North America, and China

Audi recorded more than 1.6 million deliveries last year, including over 223,000 electric vehicles (+36 percent). The two new electric vehicles (EVs), the Audi A6 e-tron (37,000 units) and the Audi Q6 e-tron (84,000 units), especially drove demand. Audi achieved delivery records in markets including Canada, Poland, Turkey, and Denmark.

Audi Sport delivered around 36,000 high-performance vehicles (–13 percent) to customers in 2025. The decline is due to reduced availability resulting from model changeover.

In Europe (excluding Germany), Audi delivered more than 464,000 vehicles, solidly matching last year. EV deliveries increased approximately 40 percent to around 113,000 units, continuing the positive global trend.

Audi also recorded solid gains in its home market of Germany: of the over 206,000 (+4 percent) vehicles delivered, around 41,000 were all-electric (+89 percent). This increase demonstrates how popular the new electric models are with German customers.

In North America, Audi delivered more than 202,000 units (–12 percent); approximately 33,000 were EVs (+15 percent) – a new record. In Canada, deliveries reached a record of over 37,000 units (+11 percent).

Competition in China remains intense: Audi delivered around 618,000 vehicles (–5 percent) and achieved the leading position among core competitors. The model initiative for the Chinese market will continue at a rapid pace in 2026, with key models including the Audi A6L, the Audi A6L e-tron, the Audi Q5L and AUDI E7X set to launch.

In overseas and emerging markets, Audi increased deliveries by around 6 percent to approximately 134,000. All-electric model deliveries rose up to 26 percent (14,000 units). Among the countries with the highest growth were Argentina (+77 percent), Turkey (+28 percent), and Egypt (+21 percent).

Audi brand deliveries Cumulative 2025 2024 Change vs. 2024 World 1,623,551 1,671,218 –2.9 % Germany 206,290 198,342 +4.0 % North America1 202,143 230,220 –12.2% China2 617,514 649,900 –5.0 % Europe (excluding Germany) 464,046 466,209 –0.5 % Overseas and emerging markets 133,558 126,547 +5.5%

1 North America excluding Mexico

2 China including Hong Kong