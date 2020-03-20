Automobili Lamborghini achieves record figures in Fiscal Year 2019 Coronavirus poses significant challenges for 2020

In 2019 turnover grows by 28% from 1,42 to 1,81 billion Euro

Worldwide sales increase by 43% from 5,750 to 8,205 units

Strong sales performance for both super sports car model lines: V10 and V12

Super SUV continues high sales momentum: almost 5,000 Urus delivered to customers

Record sales performance across all regions: EMEA, America and Asia Pacific

In Fiscal Year 2019 (1 Jan – 31 Dec), Automobili Lamborghini S.p.A. achieved its best-ever results across the board, entering new dimensions in its year-long growth. The Italian super sports car producer outperformed all previous key business benchmarks: sales, turnover and profitability achieved levels unprecedented in the 56-year history of the brand.

The celebration of this success from 2019 is clearly overshadowed by the significance and uncertainties of the worldwide spread of the Coronavirus, an exceptional situation giving arise to enormous challenges for the entire world in 2020.

Stefano Domenicali, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Automobili Lamborghini, comments: “In Fiscal Year 2019 Lamborghini continued its sustained history of growth, setting new historic highs in all key business figures. While celebrating these figures we must underline the extraordinariness of the situation in which we find ourselves right now, from both a human and corporate perspective, due to the worldwide spread of Coronavirus.

Our country is living through a situation that could never have been expected and on behalf of the company I would like to thank all the people, especially those in the services, medical and health sectors, institutions and the security forces that are contributing to manage this crisis in a remarkable way.

In only a few days our habits and our interpersonal relationships have changed, with this scenario being reflected across the world. We need to be ready to react rapidly to these new circumstances, and in a rational and effective way. The excellent start to the year 2020, confirmed by sales numbers in the first two months, gives us the right motivation in order to be ready and proactive in facing this entirely new and unimaginable challenge.

Our 2019 results reflect the talent and dedication of all Lamborghini staff around the world and we thank them and our shareholders for their trust and continuing support. We are sure of the strength, the energy, the enthusiasm, the passion and the deliberateness that characterize the women and men in Lamborghini, including during these difficult times. Building on our results so far, we continue to prepare for further sustainable growth and new opportunities in innovation and technology in order to reach new future milestones.”

Lamborghini FY 2019 figures

Turnover grew by 28% from 1,42 billion to 1,81 billion Euro in 2019. The global sales growth was even stronger, increasing by 43% to 8,205 units delivered to customers with sales records in all major regions: America, EMEA and Asia Pacific. In its first year of full market availability the Super SUV Lamborghini Urus sold 4,962 units, continuing its high sales momentum. This success was complemented by a strong sales performance from the two super sports car model lines, V12 Aventador (1,104 units) and V10 Huracán (2,139 units).

In addition, new hires brought the number of employees to 1,787 at the end of 2019. Lamborghini was again confirmed in 2019 as one of the most attractive employers, achieving the Top Employer Italia certification for the seventh consecutive year. Over the years, it has introduced innovative human capital management policies, based on the one hand on the enhancement of individual skills and on the other on the promotion of social values and corporate ethical responsibility. In this respect, projects in the areas of diversity and inclusion include the equal pay scheme for female and male employees with the same qualifications and roles, and initiatives promoting equal parenting.

Lamborghini maintains an attractive product portfolio and a strong global sales presence with 165 dealers serving 51 countries. The year 2020 sees deliveries start of new V10 Huracán EVO derivatives as well as the Lamborghini Sián: a limited edition hybrid super sports car, alongside other planned unveilings. With imponderables remaining due to the current Coronavirus situation, it is still too early to give a detailed forecast of impacts on business development in 2020.