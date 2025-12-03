Visit Qatar welcomed by the future Audi F1 Team as a new principal partner

Visit Qatar to become a principal partner, showcasing its hospitality and destinations to Formula 1 fans worldwide

Partnership will create fan experiences highlighting Qatar’s attractions and world-class hospitality

Collaboration will inspire fans to discover the nation through cultural and digital experiences

The future Audi F1 Team has announced that Visit Qatar will become a principal partner upon the team’s entry into the FIA Formula 1 World Championship in 2026. The collaboration is built around a shared ambition: bringing Qatar to the world and the heart of the global F1 community.

Through this partnership, Visit Qatar will introduce fans to the country’s distinctive blend of culture, tradition, modernity, and hospitality. As the team races across continents, the Visit Qatar brand will be showcased far beyond a single Grand Prix weekend, reaching Formula 1’s diverse and international fan base.

Qatar has rapidly become a global hub for sport and tourism, hosting events including the Formula 1 Qatar Grand Prix and the FIFA World Cup. This new partnership builds on Qatar’s growing presence on the world stage, offering F1 fans an invitation to experience the country’s vibrant heritage, modern attractions, culinary excellence, and warm hospitality.

Audi’s entry into Formula 1 is one of the most anticipated stories in the sport, providing a unique opportunity for its partners. For Visit Qatar, the partnership offers a powerful platform to showcase the country as a leading destination for tourism, business, leisure and sport through cultural and immersive experiences that will be delivered with exceptional hospitality both in the paddock and online in 2026.

This collaboration further strengthens the existing relationship between the Audi F1 Project and the Qatar Investment Authority (QIA), underscoring a shared focus on performance, innovation and strategic long-term growth.

Jonathan Wheatley, Team Principal of the future Audi F1 Team: “The Qatar Grand Prix has grown into a valued destination on the F1 calendar. Welcoming Visit Qatar as a partner and bringing Qatar’s unique blend of culture, warmth, and innovation to F1 fans around the world is a natural next step to highlight what makes this country such a remarkable destination. Through unique fan events, cultural showcases, and digital experiences, we are excited to partner with Visit Qatar to foster global cultural connections, built through the platform of Formula 1.”

Eng. Abdulaziz Ali Al-Mawlawi, CEO of Visit Qatar: “Partnering with the future Audi F1 Team marks an important step in advancing our global tourism ambitions. Formula 1 offers a powerful platform, and this collaboration enables us to present Qatar’s culture, hospitality, and modern appeal to audiences worldwide. As the team makes its debut in 2026, we look forward to creating meaningful touchpoints that encourage fans to explore Qatar and experience the country’s diverse offerings for themselves.”

Source: Audi