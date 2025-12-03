Updates for five Audi model series: more emotion, comfort, and features in store

New hardware and software features keep the A5, Q5, A6, A6 e-tron, and Q6 e-tron up to date throughout their life cycle

Wide range of innovations – from improved driving dynamics and new driver assistance to a fresh interior experience and in-car gaming

Audi CTO Geoffrey Bouquot: “These comprehensive innovations demonstrate the future viability of PPE and PPC”

Audi models based on the Premium Platform Electric (PPE) and Premium Platform Combustion (PPC) will receive a comprehensive hardware and software update at the start of the new model year. New features will be added to the A5, A6, Q5, A6 e-tron, and Q6 e-tron series.

“With the new model year, we will be further enhancing important model series and offering our customers a host of new features,” says Audi Chief Technical Officer Geoffrey Bouquot. “These comprehensive innovations impressively demonstrate the future viability of the PPE platform for electric models and the PPC platform for combustion-engine vehicles.”

Many new highlights will be introduced that make the driving experience even more emotional, intuitive, and efficient – both in terms of hardware, such as new headlights, and software, in the form of new features for driver assistance and entertainment.

Driving dynamics: greater emotion, greater efficiency

With the new Audi drive select mode “dynamic plus,” Audi S5 and S6 e-tron drivers can enjoy a particularly intense driving experience if they so wish. In the Audi S5, this is precisely implemented by the standard quattro sport differential and brake torque vectoring. The Audi S6 e-tron relies on electric quattro all-wheel drive in combination with brake torque vectoring. At the same time, the electronic stabilization control (ESC) automatically activates sport mode, which enables controlled oversteer.

The drivetrain responds to accelerator pedal movements in a very direct and precise way, while manual gear changes remain entirely in the hands of the driver. The special Dynamic Plus screen in the driver’s display enhances the driving experience with shift lights, a round tachometer, and detailed sports displays.

The result is maximum lateral dynamics, precise traction, and a driving experience that allows for targeted oversteer and controlled drifts – for pure driving enjoyment combined with maximum control and safety.

Furthermore, the Audi drive select assistant will also be available. When activated, this function automatically adjusts the drive select mode to suit the driver’s individual driving style and the respective driving situation.

Audi is also increasing the efficiency of the electric PPE models and improving regenerative braking: the vehicles can now decelerate to a standstill without transitioning to conventional friction brakes. This makes stopping particularly smooth and even more comfortable. The additional kinetic energy recovered is used for energy regeneration, improving efficiency and range.

Driver assistance: more safety, more comfort

An advanced form of adaptive cruise assist will be available in several markets. The system not only keeps the vehicle in its lane as long as the driver’s hands remain on the wheel, but now also supports lane changes initiated by the driver on the highway. Where possible, the driver can initiate assisted lane changes by activating the turn signal; the vehicle then steers into the desired lane.

Even greater safety and comfort in city traffic is provided, for instance, by traffic sign recognition. When activated, the vehicle autonomously adjusts its speed according to the traffic signs. The car also recognizes stop signs, warning signs for uneven road surfaces, and right-of-way rules based on the information stored in the route data and can thus automatically reduce its speed as required.

As part of the model year change, Audi is also expanding the parking and maneuvering functions in the optional park assist pro. Reverse assist takes over steering for the last 50 meters when reversing, making it easier to back up, especially in narrow streets. The additional maneuver assist provides support in tight parking situations to prevent damage. One especially practical feature is trained parking: the system can save five different parking maneuvers, each 200 meters long, and then perform them autonomously on private property. The new garage parking via smartphone feature even works without having to drive past the parking space first. It requires park assist pro with remote functionality, which is included in the “Tech pro” package.

Digital matrix LED headlights for the Audi A6

Digital matrix LED headlights will be a new addition to the Audi A6 portfolio. They offer a high degree of personalization and adaptive, high-resolution lighting functions thanks to the new micro-LED technology. These headlights significantly improve illumination and create a strong contrast on the road. This is particularly advantageous when weather conditions cause difficult visibility. The lane guidance and orientation light helps with lane centering, and an arrow symbol on the road shows if the vehicle is unintentionally drifting out of its lane. If slippery conditions are expected, an ice symbol is projected to alert the vehicle occupants. The marking light also draws attention to people in the immediate vicinity of the road by illuminating them. The light guidance functions thus contribute to improved road safety.

As a further highlight, the digital matrix LED headlights display one of three selectable dynamic projections when entering and exiting the vehicle, creating an impressive light show even when the vehicle is stationary. The LED daytime running lights, consisting of 48 segments per headlight, also ensure high recognition value. They generate eight digital light signatures that can be selected in the MMI. Matching this, the digital OLED rear lights 2.0 taillight display, with 198 segments per side, also changes its appearance. Most of the front and rear signatures include active elements, meaning individual areas dim up and down intelligently. This constant movement creates a dynamic look that gives the lights a striking presence.

The digital matrix LED headlights’ animation can be found here.

Improvements in the interior

When you get into an upgraded model, the first thing you will notice is the new multifunction steering wheel. Audi has replaced some of the previous touch-sensitive interfaces in the virtual cockpit with physical controls for operating various vehicle functions. In addition, the Audi A6 with combustion engine (PPC) will come with new contoured seats in the front, further improving comfort and lateral support.

All of the models mentioned will feature the new user interface already familiar from the Audi Q3. With its reduced icons and clear structure, operation has been made significantly easier. Customers can choose between three modes for the Audi virtual cockpit – the classic round instrument, navigation view, or the integrated driver assist display. The Audi smartphone interface functions will be integrated even more deeply into the infotainment system in the upgraded models. Users will be able to mirror their smartphone’s navigation, media, and telephone functions not only on the MMI touch display but also in the Audi virtual cockpit and MMI passenger display.

Audi assistant: more intelligence for on the go

The Audi assistant is also receiving an update as part of the model year change. The self-learning voice assistant is being expanded to include new functions with artificial intelligence. By accessing information in the logbook, the Audi assistant can answer detailed questions about your vehicle.

Thanks to the integration of ChatGPT, cross-functional operation will be even more intuitive. It will be possible to find destinations and entertainment content using vague descriptions – such as “the Italian restaurant with a view of the Rhine” instead of an exact address. Searching will therefore be more flexible and convenient. In the connected in-car office, users can access their calendar and emails via their linked account. Audi assistant will act as a digital companion, helping with organization while on the road, for example, by reading out or writing emails.

Drivers will also be able to use voice control to operate a variety of driver assist systems, such as adaptive cruise assist and distance control. Moreover, the system will also recognize behavioral patterns and automatically adopt them as routines. Examples include activating adaptive cruise assist on the highway and raising the vehicle with the lift function. The latter is used, for instance, when driving over a railway track or a high curb.

An eye on everything: Audi integrates high-resolution dashcam

Another new addition to the range will be an optional dashcam, integrated directly into the base of the interior mirror. The camera delivers high-resolution 4K videos and captures all the action in front of the vehicle. Thanks to High Dynamic Range technology (HDR) and an especially light-sensitive sensor, it produces detailed recordings even in challenging lighting conditions. Photo and video recordings can be easily started and stopped via a dedicated app on the central display. The event function is particularly practical, as it uses a continuous ring buffer recording. When activated – either automatically, in the case of an accident, or manually – it saves the 30 seconds before and after the incident.

If desired, automatic recordings can also be triggered by certain actions, such as activating the hazard warning lights or emergency braking. All data and recordings are only saved locally on an SD card – nothing is transferred out of the vehicle.

In addition to images and videos, navigation data, speed, and time are also recorded. All images and recordings can be displayed in large format directly on the central display.

Immersive “experience worlds” and extra gaming fun

With the new “experience worlds,” Audi is introducing tailored mood scenarios that use interior lighting, sound, massage functions, and climate control settings to create an invigorating or relaxing atmosphere in the vehicle. The Activating, Relaxing, and Harmonizing scenarios will be available at the start of the new model year. Once activated, they last between ten and 20 minutes and dynamically adapt to the vehicle’s movements while driving. The all-electric models will also feature the Power Nap mode, which creates a calm and restful atmosphere for short breaks, such as while charging.

In-car gaming will become even more fun with the PPE and PPC model updates. Connecting controllers to the system via Bluetooth will make games such as “Asphalt Legends” even more convenient to play. It will also be possible to connect wireless headphones via Bluetooth and enjoy the full entertainment sound without disturbing the driver or other passengers. That is especially appealing when combined with active privacy mode on the MMI passenger display. The Audi Application Store also offers access to other games such as “Queen Rock Tour.”

Launch

Orders for the PPC and PPE models with upgraded functionality can be placed starting in calendar weeks 48 and 49 respectively. The improvements listed address German market vehicles. Other markets will vary in terms of content and timing.