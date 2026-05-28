Four times triumph: Audi Concept C raises the bar

Audi Concept C wins four major international awards.

The all-electric concept embodies Audi’s new design philosophy: clear, technical, intelligent and emotional.

Audi CCO Massimo Frascella: “A powerful recognition of the creativity, talent and passion of the team.”

Audi sets new benchmarks with the Concept C. The study has received broad international recognition, confirming Audi’s creative and forward looking design approach. These accolades recognize not only the overall design concept, but also key areas of innovation such as lighting design and the interpretation of electric mobility. Together, they celebrate the holistic character of the concept and its relevance within the international design landscape.

Massimo Frascella, Chief Creative Officer, AUDI AG: “All these awards are a powerful recognition of the creativity, talent, and passion of the team. But what makes them even more significant is that the Concept C is more than a car – it marks the introduction of a new design philosophy at a decisive moment for the company and the Audi brand.”

2025 Car Design News People Award – Best Concept Car Design

The award recognizes the Concept C for its athletic minimalism, precise execution, and uncompromising clarity. “This masterful reinterpretation of Audi’s heritage establishes the Concept C as a modern academy standard in automotive design” quoted one of the jurors. The Car Design News People Award is an international industry award presented by the online platform Car Design News to recognize outstanding people and teams in automotive design, and it is awarded annually.

2026 Car Design Award presented by Auto & Design – Best Concept Car Design

“Concept C brings minimalism back to the heart of contemporary car design, with a pure and coherent form that appears sculpted from a single block of aluminium, faithful to the brand’s heritage yet futuristic. A masterclass in ‘radical simplicity,’ where clarity, technology, and emotion merge into a work of profound design intelligence” quotes the official jury motivation. The Car Design Award – initiated by the magazine Auto & Design – has established itself as one of the most prestigious international awards dedicated to automotive design and is presented annually.

2026 Top Gear EV Award – Best Concept Car Design

The jurors acknowledge the study’s ability to interpret electric driving in an emotional and appealing way. “The best car designs do more than simply look right at first sight. They reach deeper and activate nostalgia, desire and the sudden need to justify parting with a large sum of cash for a car you don’t really need” quotes the magazine. “The interior is even better” states the editorial team, prioritizing quality and sculpture “over an over an iMax of technology.” The Top Gear EV Award is an annual recognition awarded by the British magazine to honour particularly compelling electric vehicles and EV concepts.

Driving Vision News (DVN) Awards – Best Concept Car Lighting

Light is understood not merely as a functional element, but as an integral part of design and brand identity. The precise light signature sharpens the character of the Concept C and gives it a strong and unmistakable presence. The DVN Awards – conferred annually – are decided by the Driving Vision News community, a global network of automotive experts from over 100 OEMs, suppliers, and technology companies across the entire lighting ecosystem.

Bron: Audi