Audi production digitalizes maintenance with an app

App based maintenance: As of now, some 150 maintenance staff at the Audi plant in Ingolstadt will be working digitally. The “Audi Mobile Maintenance” app will help them carry out maintenance work even faster and more efficiently in the future.

Whenever production equipment is due for maintenance or reports a defect, the maintenance experts are needed. The aim is to lose as little time as possible and get the equipment up and running again quickly so that automobile production can continue smoothly. To do so, maintenance staff need a lot of information that was not previously available to them in full and at a glance.

The “Audi Mobile Maintenance” app changes all this. It informs the maintenance staff instantaneously and fully automatically about defects in a system. By way of push notifications, the app provides them with all of the relevant information for their work in real time: Which equipment in which hall is affected? In which warehouse is a replacement available? And is another employee perhaps dealing with it already? – All this information can be viewed in the app in just a few clicks. This results in greater transparency, shorter paths, faster processes, and high data quality, as the defects and the work steps performed are recorded digitally on site by the maintenance staff. This also saves on paper for writing reports. In the future, all data will always be accessible to the whole team in detail using mobile technology.

The “Audi Mobile Maintenance” app was developed by a cross‑site team from Assembly and IT. Maintenance staff have already been working with the app occasionally on a trial basis for several months in assembly at the Ingolstadt plant as well as in the paint shop at the Neckarsulm plant. The app is to be rolled out there as well in the coming months. It is also planned to be used at other Audi plants.