AudiBlog.nl

Restart of production at Audi in Ingolstadt

Production at Audi’s main plant in Ingolstadt has started up again today on a single assembly line. Due to the corona crisis, production was shut down in a controlled manner in mid-March. The picture shows a section of the assembly line including a separating plastic sheet for safety, where the employees are producing the Audi A3 and Q2 models, initially in single-shift operation. Upstream processes such as press shop, body shop and paint shop gradually started already at the beginning of the week. Approximately 1,500 employees are back at work this week to restart car production in Ingolstadt. 

Datum: 29 april 2020
Tags:

Gerelateerd nieuws

Audi e-tron Sportback conquers the virtual world

It is the next step in digitalization and virtual experience for the Four Rings: Audi is the first car manufacturer to use “Virtual Market 4,” one of the world’s largest virtual reality events, as a […]

A6 Avant: ruimte voor plug-in hybridtechnologie

270 kW/367 pk aan systeemvermogen; gecombineerd koppel van 500 Nm Tot 51 kilometer vol elektrisch (WLTP)* In navolging van de Limousine wordt ook de Audi A6 Avant nu in een plug-in hybridevariant leverbaar. Deze A6 Avant 55 […]

Stel jouw A6 Avant 55 TFSI e zelf samen

Je kan hem nu al samenstellen de Audi A6 Avant 55 TFSI e.Met zijn 367 pk een krachtpatser ruim snel en voor zakelijk door de weekend en in weekend heerlijk privé. Je kan maximaal 51 […]

Geef een reactie