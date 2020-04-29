Audi e-tron Sportback conquers the virtual world

It is the next step in digitalization and virtual experience for the Four Rings: Audi is the first car manufacturer to use “Virtual Market 4,” one of the world’s largest virtual reality events, as a presentation and experience platform for the all-new Audi e-tron Sportback (combined electric power consumption in kWh/100 km* (62.1 mi): 26.3 – 21.6 (WLTP); 23.9 – 20.6 (NEFZ); combined CO 2 emissions in g/km* (g/mi): 0).

The Social VR-event created by the Japanese company Hikky will take place for the fourth time in 2020 and attracted more than 710,000 international visitors last year. This year, the organizers expect up to one million participants, who will move through the virtual space called “Para-real Tokyo” as 3D characters and interact with each other. In view of the current situation, “Virtual Market 4” is therefore an ideal format for preparing and flanking the market launch of the Audi e-tron Sportback in Japan and beyond. The model will be launched in Europe in this quarter and will reach dealers in the United States and Asia in the second half of the year.

The Audi e-tron Sportback is parked in “Para-real Tokyo” at selected locations. If a visitor touches the vehicle, he is guided to a very special virtual Audi stand: The Audi booth is a digital recreation of the “Audi Meteorite”, a special e-tronexperience facility installed physically at Munich Airport for a limited period from beginning 2019 and in Shanghai in autumn 2019.

Visitors of the digital experience world can not only see the second model of the e-tron family there, but also various features, design and technology will be explained live by Audi avatars. In addition, the “Virtual Market” players have the opportunity to take guided virtual test drives around the Meteorite.

Audi will take part in “Virtual Market 4“ together with 42 other companies and around 1,400 stores.