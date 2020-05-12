Audi RS 6 van Wheelsandmore met ruim 1010 pk!

Je hebt dik en nog dikker. De wedloop op de meeste peekaa’s is nu voor Wheelsandmore met de Audi RS 6 Avant.

Ze hebben voor je vijf power upgrades gemaakt. Dus wil je de standaard 600 pk naar hogere sferen brengen is dat mogelijk.

De vermogens upgrade zijn in de vermogens van 710, 725, 768, 965 en 1010 pk.

Uiteraard andere velgen zijn mogelijk in 22 inch.

En een verlagingsset en een Capristo uitlaat maken hem compleet.

Hieronder vindt je de upgrades en prijzen;

Power upgrades:Stage 1:



Using classic software optimization, the Audi tuner generates 710hp and 920Nm torque from the original (441kW) 600hp and 800nm of torque.

The price for the upgrade is about family-friendly 2,100 EURO

With the ecu upgrade the v-max lock will be removed with all optimizations!

Stage 2: In addition to the matching engine control, the luxury tuner installs a flap-controlled exhaust system from Capristo, which replaces the front and middle silencers for flow-optimized and acoustically relevant reasons. This upgrade results in an engine output of 725hp and a maximum of 930nm torque. Price for stage 2 including assembly: 7,688 EURO

Stage 3: Due to the lack of TUV approval, the exhaust system is no longer used and the tuner replaces the air duct and filter housing together with filters for optimized versions and implements modified intake manifolds. This upgrade to 786hp and 1060nm is available from Wheelsandmore with the appropriate blessing from the regulatory authorities at a price of EUR 12,521

Stage 4: All components from stage 3 are supplemented by revised turbochargers. The series turbos receive larger turbine shafts, as well as a correspondingly modified compressor unit, reinforced axial bearings and larger-sized inputs. Also this upgrade to crazy 965hp and 1250! nm enjoys the blessing of the TUV through appropriate acceptance and is offered at a price of just 33,529 euros.

Stage 5: Out of any TUV standard Wheelsandmore offers the final Stage 5. Everything that disturbs power from the modern EURO 6-d Temp emission and eats performance is replaced by empty pipes beginning the downpipes from the turbochargers. Catalysts, gasoline particulate filters and all silencers other than the rear silencers fall victim to the upgrade. The result is a magical 1010 hp upgrade with electronically limited torque at 1250nm. Upgrade price: 41,932 EURO including assembly

Wheels:

Audi has now also realized that the sporty driver is more and more concerned with individual options without regard to comfort and already offers a neat 22-inch gear train from the factory. Due to the correspondingly low offsets, however, the manufacturer does not invite customers or tuners to purchase alternative rims that match the accessories. Since most customers with an interest in a modified wheel / tire combination are always concerned with the maximum possible widening, in this case wider rims or wheels with almost neutral offsets are required.

Compared to some other tuners Wheelsandmore has taken a while to construct the perfectly fitting wheels and presents 3 different models including a new monoblock design.

The well-known designs 6Sporz² and F.I.W.E. are expanded by the new design “Atom”. All 3 rim models are either available on both axles with 295/30/22 Continental tires or when using the wider 11.5J rims on the rear with 285/30/22 and 335/25/22 tires. The price for a complete wheel set with TPMS sensors starts at 6,300 EURO.

All rim designs can be individually finished in any color and can also be front polished using an in-house CNC machine to implement an elegant bi-color effect.

Suspension:

As with the predecessor C7, suspension manufacturer KW also has various options for optimizing and lowering the suspension in its range for the current RS6. In addition to a Variant 4 coilover kit for 4,369 Euros, Wheelsandmore also offers adjustable lowering springs at a price of 755 Euros.

For more information and more pictures please visit: https://tuning-wheels-exhaust.com