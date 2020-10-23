Intelligent assistant for electric driving: the Audi e-tron route planner

Assistant facilitates route planning on fully electric models as standard feature

Focus on customer value: calculation of optimal driving and charging time

Integration into Audi’s ecosystem: advance route planning via myAudi app

The e-tron route planner is installed on all of Audi’s fully electric e-tron models. As standard equipment and part of the Audi connect services, it offers customers elementary route planning, which can be done before starting a trip, either using the myAudi app or the in-car navigation system. Once on the road, drivers can rely on always traveling the fastest of all possible routes, supported by the system ideally planning the required charging stops – whenever the destination is located outside of the car’s range. Using new algorithms, the extended e-tron route planner is geared to more effectively taking the unique characteristics of electric driving into account. Daily data updates and individual routes enhance everyday usability.

What are the capabilities of the Audi e-tron route planner?

On the battery-electric models, the Audi e-tron route planner extends the previously known navigation functions of the Audi MMI (Multi Media Interface) by the specific needs of e-car drivers. In addition, it assists them in optimally handling the requirements of electric mobility especially when traveling medium and longer distances. The e-tron route planner calculates the fastest route, considers traffic and road data, includes the driver’s driving style, calculates the duration of the charging stops and incorporates them in planning the total travel time. Users receive important information such as the charging capacity or charging connections and plug types for the relevant charging stations. Moreover, the system indicates dynamic availability, for instance, whether or not charging stations are vacant or occupied, always with a bias for moving forward quickly. For example, two short charging processes with high charging capacity may yield time-related advantages over one long stop with low charging capacity. Alternative routes with better charging infrastructure are considered in the calculation of the optimal total travel time as well. The Audi e-tron route planner gives preference to the powerful HPC charging stations (HPC = High Power Charging). They are able to charge the high-voltage battery, for instance in the Audi e-tron Sportback 55 quattro2, with up to 150 kW direct current (DC). Under ideal conditions, charging from 5 to 80 percent of the battery’s capacity takes only around half an hour. A push notification on the myAudi app indicates to the driver when the desired state of charge (SoC) has been achieved and the trip can be continued.

What makes the Audi e-tron route planner so valuable?

Audi has been installing in its e-tron models the e-tron route planner as standard equipment from day one. It provides the four rings with a competitive advantage because this important assistant is unrivaled in this form. The service is fully integrated in the brand’s ecosystem. The route planner can be used in the car and for pre-planning purposes by means of the myAudi App. In this way, planning a trip with the Audi e-tron can conveniently start on a mobile device at home and be sent to the car by wireless transmission. Daily charging station data updates are available in both the myAudi app and the in-car Audi MMI. The combination of the Audi e-tronroute planner, the individual search for the most suitable charging stations, display of their locations and charted range indication covering an area surrounding the driver’s own location makes this total package so practical and valuable.

What technology does the Audi e-tron route planner use?

The Audi e-tron route planner is a new software development that was initially integrated in the Modular Infotainment Matrix of the MIB 2+ generation. Since 2020, the third generation of the Modular Infotainment Matrix (MIB 3) with ten times higher computing power has been offering e-tron route planner functions that have been enhanced once again. A new algorithm improves everyday usability of the extended route planner: daily data updates of potential charging stations and a portfolio of alternative routes that have been optimized for the requirements of e-cars assist drivers even more effectively. Among other things, the daily data updates include detailed information such as payment and authentication opportunities, accurate station operator data and potential access restrictions. 1

How does the driver affect the e-tron route planner?

While calculating the route, the system considers the battery’s state of charge. Before starting a trip, the driver can set a different SoC in the app in order to use the SoC anticipated at the time of departure for predicting the route. The Audi e-tronroute planner includes the personal driving style based on previous trips. If the driving style changes, the system will adjust its calculation accordingly. The choice of charging opportunities affects the route planner as well: if the driver uses the e-tronCharging Service, the system can give preference to relevant charging stations. The list of charging stations is constantly updated online and indicates the latest update. At the end of a trip, the Last Mile Navigation of the myAudi App will calculate the remaining distance before the final destination is reached. All previously known features and functions of the navigation system have been fully retained: alternative routes, avoidance of road types such as freeways or backroads, input of additional destinations and consideration of toll roads in relevant countries.

In which markets can the Audi e-tron route planner be used?

The Audi e-tron route planner is available in all of Audi’s sales regions. In Europe, the e-tron route planner benefits from a well-established network of Audi’s proprietary e-tron Charging Service currently comprising about 180,000 public charging stations. A particularly convenient aspect of the service makes it possible for customers to travel in 26 European countries using just one charging card and paying the same country-wide prices.3

What future prospects does the Audi e-tron route planner open up?

With the e-tron route planner, Audi is already providing a package today that eliminates many uncertainties about electric driving and particularly the aspect of charging. Going forward, the company is planning to tailor the service even more closely to individual user needs and preferences. Due to the integration of the route planner in Audi’s ecosystem, users benefit from a constant evolution of the services relating to electric driving on various levels.