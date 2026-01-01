Zoeken

Audi 2025 Recap: A year of progress, performance & new icons​

Here’s a look back at our 2025 year. From the unveiling of new icons, to a front row seat to the possibilities of the future, we appreciate everyone who came along for the ride. We’re ready for what comes next. ​

#Audi #VorsprungDurchTechnik

Geef een reactie

Het laatste nieuws

Gerelateerde artikelen

Happy Audi New Year 2026

01/01/2026

Beste Lezers van AudiBlog wereldwijd, Wij van AudiBlog wensen een ieder een goede gezondheid, veel geluk, en natuurlijk veel Audi plezier.En natuurlijk gaan wij er

Lees verder »

Showroom: alle details van de Porsche 911 Turbo S

29/12/2025

De Porsche 911 Turbo S is uniek in zijn soort dankzij zijn adembenemende prestaties en ongeëvenaarde zelfvertrouwen. De droom van een Porsche 911 – tot

Lees verder »

Video: Audi Gingerbread Village

26/12/2025

Stop-motion magic meets Audi engineering, with every frame handcrafted with love. Sorry AI, this is the most wonderful drive of the year. ☃️❄️

Lees verder »