Automobili Lamborghini continues its global growth and marks new historic highs: 8,205 cars delivered in 2019

Lamborghini increases worldwide sales by 43% to 8,205 units

Global sales growth for nine consecutive years

Strong sales performance for both super sports car model lines: V10 and V12

Super SUV continues high sales momentum: almost 5,000 Urus delivered to customers

Record sales performance across all regions: EMEA, America and Asia Pacific

USA confirms its position as largest single market

In Fiscal Year 2019 (1 Jan – 31 Dec), Automobili Lamborghini S.p.A. continued its strong global growth. With an increase of 43% from 5,750 to 8,205 cars delivered to customers around the world, the Italian super sports car brand achieved sales growth for nine years in a row and set another historic sales record.

Stefano Domenicali, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Automobili Lamborghini comments: “The year 2019 was the most successful in our history. The team delivered another substantial sales increase, taking us to unprecedented historic highs. In only two years we more than doubled our sales numbers, a success that cannot be overrated. This clearly proves the power of our brand and the quality and sustainability of our product and commercial strategy. Our Super SUV Urus sold almost 5,000 units, a number that comes close to our total sales volume in 2018. With new content and new technologies our V10 and V12 super sports cars models retained their market success. Simultaneously we further increased our high brand awareness, especially with the younger generations, having multiplied our following on social media channels to more than 40 million. All this is a real team achievement and I would like to take this opportunity to thank every single Lamborghini team member for their inspiration and dedication to our brand, as well as our shareholder and group for their continued support.”

Lamborghini is a global brand and sales volumes are well distributed among the three major regions. With 165 dealers serving 51 countries, all regions set a new sales benchmark in 2019 and contributed to the total sales growth compared to the previous year: EMEA (Europe, Middle East, Africa): 3,206/+28%, America: 2,837/+45% and Asia Pacific: 2,162/+66%.

With 2,374 units the USA remains the largest single market, followed by Chinese Mainland, Hong Kong and Macau (770), the UK (658), Japan (641), Germany (562), the Middle East (387), Canada (376) and Italy (370). All these markets increased deliveries substantially and marked national historic sales levels.

Both super sports car model lines achieved a strong sales performance. Deliveries of the V12 Lamborghini Aventador with 1,104 units are still exceptionally robust. The V10 Lamborghini Huracán, introduced as Huracán EVO in 2019 with new design and enhanced technologies, sold 2,139 units.

In 2019, after just five years of production, a Lamborghini Huracán number 14,022 rolled off the assembly line, surpassing its predecessor the Gallardo that achieved the same volumes in 10 years, thus becoming the most successful Lamborghini of all time in terms of sales.

As expected, a substantial contribution to the global sales increase came from the Super SUV Urus, the best-in-class in its segment. In its first full year of market availability the sales number increased by 182% from 1,761 in 2018 to 4,962 units sold in 2019.

Beyond sales figures, Lamborghini outperformed all other key financial objectives in 2019.*

Outlook 2020

The company confirms a confident outlook for the Fiscal Year 2020. On a technological level, Lamborghini has decided to strategically develop hybrid variants for all next-generation super sports car models.

Lamborghini also continues its strategy in 2020 of presenting new models and initiatives within exclusive and personalized settings and events for customers and media. In this context Lamborghini will not be present at the upcoming Geneva Motor Show 2020.

Lamborghini remains confident in its overall outlook. In spite of increasing geopolitical uncertainties, upcoming US presidential elections and possible tariff challenges on a global and European level, the key economic denominators remain generally positive while less predictable. With continuing growth expected in the large economies around the world and due to its young and attractive product portfolio, Lamborghini expects further growth in new dimensions of both unit sales and turnover in the medium term.

New models 2019

The year started with the presentation of the new Lamborghini Huracán EVO, Lamborghini’s latest generation of the V10, four-wheel drive super sports car model. With a new design for improved aerodynamics it is the first Lamborghini with predictive logic on vehicle dynamics control and features a fully-integrated Lamborghini Vehicle Dynamics Control System combined with all-wheel drive, and all-wheel steering, for redefined parameters of responsiveness, agility and easiness to drive.

At the Geneva Motor Show in March the new Lamborghini Huracán EVO Spyder, with its own unique personality and driving excitement that only an open-top car can offer, joined its coupé counterpart as the second model in the V10 Huracán EVO line-up.

Also in Geneva the top of the line Lamborghini Aventador SVJ Roadster was presented, upholding the exceptional performance, handling and aerodynamic superiority of the SVJ, with its unique roadster design granting an exclusive open-air exhilaration to both driver and passenger.

In June with the Lamborghini Huracán Sterrato Automobili Lamborghini explored new horizons with an unconventional concept. Based on the super sports prowess of the V10 Huracán, the Sterrato draws on Lamborghini’s off-road expertise exemplified in the Urus Super SUV, creating a new dimension of Lamborghini ‘fun to drive off-road’: a transfer of technologies creating a super sports car for challenging environments.

In August Lamborghini presented the Lamborghini Aventador SVJ 63 Roadster, a limited edition of the iconic V12 super sports car at Monterey Car Week, USA. Creating a new expression of exclusivity following the SVJ 63 coupé, the SVJ Roadster will also be produced in just 63 numbered units, commemorating the company’s founding year of 1963.

Alongside the SVJ 63 Roadster, Lamborghini paid tribute to its endurance motorsport victories with the unveil of the Huracán EVO GT Celebration, a limited series of 36 units that pays tribute to the dual victories of 2018 and 2019 at the 24 Hours of Daytona and the 12 Hours of Sebring.

Furthermore, at Monterey Car Week automotive art and street art came together in a special Aventador S interpreted by the American artist Skyler Grey.

With the Lamborghini Sián FKP 37 unveiled at the Frankfurt Motor Show, that will be built as a few-off in 63 units, the company delivers unique new hybrid technologies, including the world-first application of a supercapacitor for hybridization, new materials technology, and unsurpassed Lamborghini performance. Its futuristic design clearly intimates the first electrification of a production Lamborghini and the ground-breaking hybrid technologies within, as does its Sián moniker, meaning ‘flash of lightening’ in its homeland Bolognese dialect. The car honors Ferdinand Karl Piëch, born in 1937, who played a significant role in the acquisition of Automobili Lamborghini in 1998 by Audi AG.

The concept of one-offs is gaining impetus at Lamborghini due to the increasing demand for personalization. More than 50% of all Lamborghini super sports cars delivered are personalized through Lamborghini’s Ad Personam program.

In November Automobili Lamborghini presented its new concept car, the Lamborghini Lambo V12 Vision Gran Turismo, ahead of the 2019 World Finals of the FIA Certified Gran Turismo Championships in Monte Carlo, Monaco. The Lambo V12 Vision GT is a highly visionary concept, emphasizing ‘fun to drive’ within the digital environment of the iconic racing game Gran Turismo Sport for Sony PlayStation 4, where it will be virtually available from spring 2020.

Lamborghini Polo Storico

Based at the company’s HQ in Sant’Agata Bolognese, Lamborghini Polo Storico is the specialized unit dedicated to the restoration and certification of Lamborghini classic models (from the Lamborghini 350 GT to the Diablo). The division is also in charge of preserving archives and records; managing the supply of original spare parts for classic cars; and of organizing dedicated events as well as assisting owners in taking part in international classic events.

In September Polo Storico organized the second Lamborghini & Design Concorso d’Eleganza, this time from Venice to Trieste, in which 36 classic Lamborghini cars produced between 1964 and 1991, as well as contemporary models, took part to celebrate the work of architect Gae Aulenti.

In the course of 2019 many classic Lamborghinis restored by Polo Storico have won important awards at renowned Concours d’Elegance, such as Pebble Beach (USA) and Villa d’Este (I). In 2019 Lamborghini Polo Storico certified the original Miura P400 used in the Paramount Pictures film (1969) “The Italian Job”, which celebrated its 50th anniversary. At the Goodwood Festival of Speed the F1 Minardi Lamborghini 192L, fully restored by Polo Storico, thrilled the audience.

Lamborghini Museum Mudetec

The Lamborghini Museum Mudetec in Sant’Agata Bolognese registered an excellent year in terms of visitors. More than 112,000 enthusiasts visited the premises situated inside the Lamborghini factory in 2019. The museum is open daily, including Sundays, from 9:30 am to 7 pm (April- October) and from 9:30 am to 6 pm (November – March), and special exhibitions run alongside the permanent collection of historic Lamborghini models.

Lamborghini Squadra Corse

In January, Lamborghini Squadra Corse, the motorsport department of Automobili Lamborghini, won the legendary 24 Hours of Daytona with the new Huracán GT3 EVO for the second year in a row. Furthermore, the Italian super sports car manufacturer was the first to complete the “36 Hours of Florida”, with back-to-back victories in the 12 Hours of Sebring classic and the Daytona 24 Hours in the same year, also for the second time in a row. The culmination of a perfect racing season saw Lamborghini clinch the International GT Open championship and Blancpain GT Series “Triple Crown”.

In 2019 Lamborghini Squadra Corse also set a new benchmark, with over 350 racing Huracáns produced to date. Lamborghini Squadra Corse is one of the few motorsport departments in the world that manufactures its own racing cars on the same production line as the road car, inside the Sant’Agata Bolognese factory. Both the Huracán Super Trofeo and the Huracán GT3 share the same production line as standard Lamborghini Huracán cars.

During the 2019 World Finals in October, Lamborghini Squadra Corse presented a teaser of a new 12-cylinder track-only hypercar that will debut in 2020. It will be produced in a limited edition, with aerodynamic and mechanical specifications designed to bring out the best of the iconic 6.5-liter naturally aspirated V12 engine, delivering 830 hp.