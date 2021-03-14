Digital sales: Audi significantly improves its customer experience

The Audi website displays personalized information on models and services

The myAudi app offers features such as Remote Parking Assistant plus and the Online Logbook

Sven Schuwirth, Head of Digital Experience and Business: “We are making our online services simpler and more intuitive”

A personalized website, improved myAudi app features and additional consulting options: AUGI AG is making significant progress in the digitization of its sales. Audi wants to enable interested parties and customers to have a seamless, emotional, and simple brand experience – both online and offline, and across all points of contact.

“Up-close, emotional brand experiences. We enable our customers to experience why Audi stands for the highest quality – in our products and services, in our appearance, and in the way that people are able to interact with our brand,” says Sven Schuwirth, Head of Digital Experience and Business at AUDI AG. “For us, a central component of this involves the interplay of physical trade, which will continue to form the backbone of our sales, complemented by simple and intuitive online services.”

The brand has further developed its online experience for the launch of its new Audi e-tron GT*. In addition to a central login feature, the company’s website now offers personalized information on models and services to interested parties and customers. The new website has a streamlined design that can be rapidly navigated and improves the car configuration and the connection to other online services. It is already available in many European markets and will also be introduced in other countries.

The myAudi app remains the key to the company’s digitally connected world. Via the app, customers can access important vehicle data and digital services. Following a relaunch of the app, users now have new features to choose from: the parking and backing out process (available with select models) can be operated via a mobile device with the Remote Parking Assistant plus feature – without anyone being seated in the car. Anyone who no longer wishes to manually update their logbook can do it in compliance with tax regulations via the Online Logbook. Audi developed the app update based on customer feedback so that it is now more intuitive.

Digital consulting in retail trade is also being further developed. In the future, interested parties will be able to request a live consultation on the configuration of their dream vehicle and have a 3D rendering of it created.

Already last year, the brand had utilized Audi Live Consulting to provide individuals with the option of taking a tour of showrooms and cars without having to be on-site. Through the use of smart glasses, the application connects card dealership employees with online users. It is now available at all Audi partners throughout Germany. NOW Audi Live Consulting is new as of this year. With this feature, interested parties can request to receive immediate live consulting regarding their dream car.

New business models and technologies

In the months and years to come, Audi will further develop its digital sales along with its retail trade. Our goal is the creation of a central e-commerce platform on which customers can find all the services that they are looking for built-in – from purchasing new and used vehicles, to maintenance packages, and leasing and financing.

There are already different e-commerce offers available for customers. The online reservation tool for new and used vehicles is available in markets such as France, Italy, Australia, Japan, Canada, and Spain. For a deposit of 100 euros, customers can immediately reserve dealers’ new and used vehicles via the Audi website and with this secure their dream car. Furthermore, Audi customers can already purchase new cars and in-stock vehicles online in Germany. The project was launched last year with a pilot dealer and will be rolled out at other domestic and foreign trading partners. Audi Germany already launched its online sale of used vehicles in fall 2017.

With the new processes, business models, and technologies, Audi is continuing with digitization. Furthermore, Audi has switched its work model for Digital Business to SAFe (Scaled Agile Framework), allowing agile collaboration with its partners. The company has been expanding the virtual customer experience with Audi Business Innovation GmbH and the digital agency SinnerSchrader for several years.