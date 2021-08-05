Save the date: the online world premiere of the Audi skysphere concept

Electric roadster showcases vision of the future of progressive luxury

New interactive space in the interior: vehicle becomes experience device

Digital presentation at “Celebration of Progress” on August 10

Audi is unveiling its skysphere concept, the first member of a new family of three concept cars that the brand with the four rings is using to showcase its vision for the future of progressive luxury. The electric-powered, convertible roadster reveals what the future holds for Audi design. The interior becomes an interactive space, the vehicle an experience device – embedded into a digital ecosystem. The world premiere will be taking place on August 10, 2021, as part of a digital event.

Audi will be presenting the skysphere concept virtually at the “Celebration of Progress” on August 10, starting at 7 p.m. CEST. During the online broadcast, Hildegard Wortmann, Member of the Board of Management for Sales and Marketing at AUDI AG, will provide a look at how Audi is driving the brand’s transformation and shaping the world of premium mobility. Head of Audi Brand Henrik Wenders will explain the focus on the interior concept and the holistic digital ecosystem for a new onboard vehicle experience. Audi is calling this newly designed vehicle interior that surrounds the passengers the “sphere.” Audi designer Gael Buzyn will offer insights into the design process and explain the details of the Audi skysphere concept at the world premiere from the company’s recently opened design studio in Malibu.

Note for journalists:

The world premiere will be broadcast for members of the press via Audi MediaTV. You will also find extensive press material there and in the Audi MediaCenter after the world premiere.

In addition, the “Celebration of Progress” will broadcast on the following channels: