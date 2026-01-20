Zoeken

Audi Revolut F1 Team presentation to be streamed live

  • Start of a new era for Audi in motorsport
  • Team launch event in Berlin live on audif1.com tonight from 7 p.m.
  • Photos and footage via the team’s new Content Hub

It’s the start of a new era for Audi: The entry into Formula 1 with its own factory team is a strategic flagship project. It accompanies the technological, cultural, and entrepreneurial realignment of the brand and is intended to inspire new target groups. The team launch in Berlin is another significant milestone for the company on its way to the pinnacle of motorsport.

Audi Revolut F1 Team, with its two drivers Gabriel Bortoleto and Nico Hülkenberg, will be officially presented tonight (January 20). Fans around the world can follow the presentation via a livestream on the team’s website audif1.com starting at 7 p.m. (CET) and learn more about the entry of Audi into Formula 1.

Audi CEO Gernot Döllner, Team Principal Jonathan Wheatley, and Mattia Binotto, Head of Audi F1 Project, will present the team’s visual identity and unveil the race livery for the debut season of Audi in Formula 1.

Audi Revolut F1 Team Content Hub

Photos and footage will be available after the presentation via the Audi Revolut F1 Team’s new Content Hub. It serves as a central repository for exclusive team content, including news, insights, and regular updates around race weekends. Media representatives can register to join the media distribution list and receive future releases and updates.
contenthub.audif1.com

